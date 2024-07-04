Support truly

Tributes have poured in for David and Victoria Beckham as the couple celebrate their 25th anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, the couple dressed up in the purple outfits they wore at their wedding reception in 1999. In a joint post on Instagram they wrote, “Look what we found…”

The two are sitting on royal thrones while holding hands in the photo, wearing signature outfits from more than two decades ago. However, in the newest photos, there was no sign of their oldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who was also sporting purple at the wedding—despite being only four months old at the time.

Now, stars have shared their congratulations as they celebrated the couple’s silver anniversary.

“Angels” singer Robbie Williams told The Sun: “David and Victoria, your love and devotion to each other has stayed true and is lasting the test of time.

“It is heartwarming, being in a long-term relationship with my beautiful wife, who I like and love, that there are others around me that show me how to do it.

“Your children reflect who you are as people and as parents. I’ve met all the Beckham kids and they are all incredibly polite, incredibly kind and incredibly respectful.

“That’s who their children are and that must mean that’s who their parents are, too. Long live David and Victoria.”

Couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary ( Instagram/@victoriabeckham )

Meanwhile, Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmate Mel B told the publication: “Victoria and David, 25 b****y years... what’s the secret?

“I was there at your wedding with the thrones and who can forget the purple outfits? David and Victoria, congratulations.”

David, 49, recently revealed how Victoria, 50, was his “idea of perfection” before he’d even met her, and that their long-lasting marriage was inevitable.

Victoria and David first met in 1997 at a charity football match ( Getty Images )

The pair first met in 1997 at a charity football match at the Manchester United players’ lounge, when Victoria was 22 and David was 21. They went on to marry two years later.

“I always said that once I met Victoria, I would always be with her,” he told The Sun.

“A couple of months before we met I was abroad with the England team,” he began.

“Gary Neville and I were in the hotel room and a Spice Girls video came on. I think it was ‘Say You’ll Be There’. I pointed at the screen and told him, ‘That’s the girl for me and I’m going to get her.’”

The song was the band’s first single to debut at number one on the UK singles chart, and assured their continued success. Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice, during her singing career, is seen wearing a black PVC catsuit in the video.

David knew he would ‘always’ be with Victoria after seeing her in music video ( YouTube/Spice Girls )

The Beckhams stars, who share four children, have previously described how a smitten David would travel hours to spend 20 minutes with Victoria when they started dating.

“It was her eyes, her face. She’s my idea of perfection,” he said.