Demi Lovato’s album poster has been banned by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for being likely to cause “serious offence” to Christians.

The poster, which was promoting the US singer’s new album Holy Fvck in the UK, was displayed across London last summer before being banned.

On the original poster, Lovato wears a bondage-inspired outfit while laying on a large crucifix, with the title of the forthcoming album written across the image.

However, the poster has now been officially ruled against by the ASA, after the regulator predicted it was likely to insult viewers based on its link between the crucifix and sexuality.

Four complainants alleged that the poster was irresponsibly placed where children could see it.

The ASA said that due to the fact the poster alluded to the phrase “holy f***”, it was likely to result in offence.

They described Lovato in the image as “bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross”.

They argued that this, “together with the reference to Holy Fvck“, was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion and “was likely to cause serious offence to Christians”.

“We therefore concluded the ad breached the Code,” they weote.

Lovato’s label, Polydor Records defended the poster, arguing that they didn’t believe it would cause widespread offence.

The label also claimed that they sought approval for the poster prior to its release, and were assured that it was acceptable.

Polydor told the ASA that the posters only appeared for four days around London and were removed on 23 August.

The ASA has now ruled that the ad must not appear again, unless it is altered accordingly.

“We told Universal Music Operations to ensure their ads did not cause serious or widespread offence in future,” the watchdog said.