Andy Fletcher death: Depeche Mode co-founder died after suffering an ‘aortic dissection’, says band

Fletcher died in May aged 60

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 28 June 2022 07:39
Comments
At least 46 bodies found in trailer, San Antonio officials say

Co-founder of Depeche Mode, Andy “Fletch” Fletcher’s cause of death was revealed by the band on Tuesday (27 June).

Fletcher, the band’s keyboardist, died last month on 26 May. At the time, no cause of death was specified.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (28 June), Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and Martin Gore told fans that the 60-year-old musician had suffered an aortic dissection, adding that “he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering”.

Alongside a portrait of Fletcher, Gahan and Gore wrote: “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now.”

“Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26,” they continued, adding: “So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Recommended

They also told fans that the band had organised “a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week”, describing it as a “beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs”.

Depeche Mode thanked their fans for the outpouring of love and support for Fletcher’s family and friends, writing that “it honestly means the world to all of us”.

Fletcher was born in Nottingham in 1961.

He formed a band called No Romance in China with schoolmate Vince Clarke in the late Seventies, before adding Gore to the line-up in 1980 and changing their name to Composition of Sound. Later that year, Gahan joined the band and they changed their name once more to Depeche Mode.

The Eighties synth band – with hit singles including “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Enjoy the Silence” – were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in