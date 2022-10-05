The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Depeche Mode announce first world tour in five years: How to get tickets
Live shows will support the band’s forthcoming 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’
Depeche Mode have announced their first live dates in five years.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced the news on Tuesday (4 October) while in Berlin, and also announced a new album.
The Memento Mori Tour will support the forthcoming 15th studio record, titled Memento Mori, due out next spring.
This will be the band’s first tour since the death of founding member and keyboard player Andy Fletcher.
“Fletch would have loved this album,” said lead-singer Dave Gahan while speaking about Memento Mori.
“We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” added the band’s guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore.
“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
The world tour will begin with a selection of North American arena dates beginning on 23 March 2023, before the band heads over to Europe.
The European stadium tour will begin on 16 May 2023, visiting venues across London, Paris, Berlin and Milan.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
The band will be performing in London at the Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 17 June 2023.
General sale tickets for the London show will go on sale on 7 October 2022 at 10am and are available here.
They’ll also play a show at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Wednesday 14 June.
General sale tickets for the Dublin show will go on sale on Friday 7 October 2022 at 9am and are available here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies