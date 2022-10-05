Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Depeche Mode have announced their first live dates in five years.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced the news on Tuesday (4 October) while in Berlin, and also announced a new album.

The Memento Mori Tour will support the forthcoming 15th studio record, titled Memento Mori, due out next spring.

This will be the band’s first tour since the death of founding member and keyboard player Andy Fletcher.

“Fletch would have loved this album,” said lead-singer Dave Gahan while speaking about Memento Mori.

“We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” added the band’s guitarist and keyboardist Martin Gore.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

The world tour will begin with a selection of North American arena dates beginning on 23 March 2023, before the band heads over to Europe.

The European stadium tour will begin on 16 May 2023, visiting venues across London, Paris, Berlin and Milan.

How to get tickets:

The band will be performing in London at the Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 17 June 2023.

General sale tickets for the London show will go on sale on 7 October 2022 at 10am and are available here.

They’ll also play a show at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Wednesday 14 June.

General sale tickets for the Dublin show will go on sale on Friday 7 October 2022 at 9am and are available here.