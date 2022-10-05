Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss has walked onstage to deliver her Conservative Party conference speech to the sound of “Moving On Up” by M People.

The prime minister attended the event in Birmingham for her first Conservative conference speech today (5 October), appearing to the tune of the 1993 dance-pop track.

In the speech, titled “Getting Britain Moving” Truss is expected to use her set-piece speech to explain why she thinks her economic policies will be worth it, despite recent “disruption” in the markets.

You can follow along with our liveblog coverage of Truss’s Conservative Party conference speech here.

Ahead of her speech, the public had been predicting what song she might walk onto after it was revealed she would make the entrance to a “Nineties classic”.

“Break stuff by Limp Bizkit” guessed comedian Nish Kumar, while someone else suggested “Creep”, referencing the Radiohead classic.

“My lover’s got no money, he’s got his strong beliefs,” another said, quoting lyrics from the 1997 hit “Freed From Desire” by Gala Rizzatto.

Conservative Party leaders have raised eyebrows in the past for their song choices at conferences.

In 2018, then-prime minister Theresa May walked onto her keynote conference speech by dancing on to the stage to “Dancing Queen” by Abba.