‘A tribute to inflation?’: Liz Truss picks ‘Moving on Up’ by M People for Conservative Party conference song
The prime minister was attending the event in Birmingham for her first Conservative conference speech today
Liz Truss has walked onstage to deliver her Conservative Party conference speech to the sound of “Moving On Up” by M People.
The prime minister attended the event in Birmingham for her first Conservative conference speech today (5 October), appearing to the tune of the 1993 dance-pop track.
In the speech, titled “Getting Britain Moving” Truss is expected to use her set-piece speech to explain why she thinks her economic policies will be worth it, despite recent “disruption” in the markets.
You can follow along with our liveblog coverage of Truss’s Conservative Party conference speech here.
Ahead of her speech, the public had been predicting what song she might walk onto after it was revealed she would make the entrance to a “Nineties classic”.
“Break stuff by Limp Bizkit” guessed comedian Nish Kumar, while someone else suggested “Creep”, referencing the Radiohead classic.
“My lover’s got no money, he’s got his strong beliefs,” another said, quoting lyrics from the 1997 hit “Freed From Desire” by Gala Rizzatto.
Conservative Party leaders have raised eyebrows in the past for their song choices at conferences.
In 2018, then-prime minister Theresa May walked onto her keynote conference speech by dancing on to the stage to “Dancing Queen” by Abba.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies