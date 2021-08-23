Beyoncé’s father and Destiny’s Child manager responds to rumours of a reunion

Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father and manager of Destiny’s Child, has quashed rumours that the group are set to reunite.

A new logo that appeared on Destiny Child’s social media pages sparked speculation among fans that the band could be reforming.

Destiny’s Child – which comprised Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams – formed in 1990 and split in 2006. Across their 16 years together, the band released five studio albums.

Knowles, however, has since denied the rumours and said there are “zero plans” for the trio to reunite in any capacity.

He told TMZ that he did not request the change in the header of the group’s Twitter and Facebook profiles but explained it as merely a routine update.

The manager took note of the fan excitement surrounding the idea, however, and told the publication that he would take it into account.

Destiny’s Child most recently performed together at the Coachella music festival in 2018, during which Rowland and Williams joined Beyoncé as part of her headline set.

To the delight of fans, the group performed a medley of some of their biggest hits, including “Say My Name” (1999), “Lose My Breath” (2004) and “Soldier” (2004).

Earlier this month, Beyoncé confirmed that she has been working on new solo music for the past 18 months, giving fans hope that an album might be on the way.

A new release this year would be the singer’s first album in over five years, following on from her 2016 hit record Lemonade.