Glastonbury: Diana Ross breaks festival figures with highest ever Legends slot viewership
Singer surpassed Kylie Minogue’s average TV audience of 3 million for the festival’s Legends slot in 2019
Diana Ross has broken Glastonbury home viewing records for the festival’s Legends slot, surpassing 2019’s performance by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue.
TV audience numbers for the Grammy-winning singer’s highly coveted Sunday afternoon slot on 26 June overtook Minogue’s original record-holding audience average of 3 million from BBC One’s broadcast.
According to UK’s Universal Music Operations Limited, Ross’ overnight average audience figure reached 3.1 million.
Despite the “I’m Coming Out” singer’s outstanding numbers, her performance didn’t come without criticism.
Some viewers complained about the star’s vocals being “terrible” and “off-key”. However, many fans were quick to come to her defence.
Read The Independent’s three-star review of Diana Ross’ festival debut here.
Billie Eilish, 20, made history as Glastonbury’s youngest solo headliner. Her performance received a five-star review from The Independent’s Mark Beaumont, who argued that her set “marks the ascendence of alternative pop”.
Meanwhile, Paul McCartney, 80, made history as the festival’s oldest solo headliner ever. The former Beatle “delivered a Glastonbury experience for the ages”, also receiving a five-star review from The Independent’s Mark Beaumont.
Kendrick Lamar closed out the festival on Sunday evening, during which he condemned the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
His voice joined many other celebrities, including Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.
Check out Glastonbury’s biggest talking points here.
