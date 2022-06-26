Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.

The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.

Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.

“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”

Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly criticised Ross’s vocals as “terrible” and “off-key”.

Others, however, have defended Ross against the criticisim.

“Flat, sharp or whatever, you can tell EVERYBODY watching Diana Ross is having the best time,” said one person.

Another added: “People need to f*** off with their high expectations from a 78-year-old woman or an 80-year-old man [Paul McCartney] singing live at Glastonbury. Seriously f*** off and go watch your heavily autotuned ‘singers.’”

A third person wrote: “I don’t care that her vocals are not on point… it’s Diana Ross mate… LEGEND!”

“Some voice issues but so what. Diana Ross just gave 100,000 people a massive hug,” said someone else.

“To those of you taking the p*** out of Diana Ross, let’s see you do a song remotely like this at 80. She is and always will be a legend,” said another.

“Diana Ross should have mined, she’s nearly 80 and is amazing but the vocals are off. Crowd seems to be loving it, though and that’s what counts!” said another.

On Sunday night (26 June), Kendrick Lamar will perform as the festival’s last headliner, following on from Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish.

McCartney’s set on Saturday (25 June) left fans divided over his inclusion of a 2012 music video featuring Johnny Depp.

Follow along with live updates from Worthy Farm at our live blog here.