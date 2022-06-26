Glastonbury live: Paul McCartney headlines Saturday on the Pyramid Stage
Resplendent sets from Olivia Rodrigo, Glass Animals, Metromony and Haim got the crowds at Worthy Farm buzzing on Day Four, before Paul McCartney brought the house down with Beatles hits and surprise guests galore
Saturday at Glastonbury saw some of the best sets of the weekend so far.
From Joy Crookes making her Worthy Farm debut to returning champions Haim in a glorious, sun-drenched Pyramid Stage performance, there was a particularly special atmosphere ahead of Sir Paul McCartney’s highly anticipated headline slot.
Other excellent shows came from Glass Animals, Metronomy, Celeste and Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who stormed the Other Stage with a surprise guest appearance from Lily Allen. Performing Allen’s 2012 hit “F*** You”, the duo called out the Supreme Court for their overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US.
Taking to the Pyramid Stage right before Macca, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds played a string of crowd-pleasing Oasis hits, prompting critic Mark Beaumont to wonder if the gloves are fully off in his sibling rivalry with younger brother – and former bandmate – Liam.
Then it was time for the man himself, Sir Paul McCartney, who brought out his superb band and half a century’s worth of classic songs, not to mention tremendous surprise guests in the form of Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. What a night!
Follow live updates below:
Olivia Rodrigo brings out Lily Allen for ‘F*** You’ to Supreme Court over Roe vs Wade
‘I wanted to dedicate this next song to five members of the Supreme Court,’ declared Rodrigo on stage
On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.
During her Glastonbury set on Saturday evening (25 June), Rodrigo joined stars including Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish to speak out against the ruling.
Partway through her performance on the Other Stage, the “driver’s license” singer brought out special guest Lily Allen for a rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You”.
‘A dark day for women’: Roe vs Wade overturning by Supreme Court sparks anger among Glastonbury artists
A number of artists performing at Glastonbury 2022 have condemned Friday’s (24 June) US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.
The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled yesterday in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.
During her landmark headline set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (24 June), Billie Eilish addressed the decision, saying it was a “really dark day for women in the US”.
“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she told the crowd at the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.
Phoebe Bridgers, Idles, Olivia Rodrigo and more have also condemned the decision
Day four highlights at Glastonbury 2022
Day four of Glastonbury came to an eventful close at Worthy Farm on Saturday (25 June).
Prior to Paul McCartney’s headline set, Gen-Z star Olivia Rodrigo invited surprise guest Lily Allen on stage to deliver a blistering rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit “F*** You” addressed to the Supreme Court justices over the recent Roe v Wade ruling.
Elsewhere, viewers at home were delighted when they spotted a raincoat-clad woman in the BBC festival coverage bearing a striking resemblance to the Queen.
While the royal was not in attendance, there have been a long list of celebrities spotted on the festival grounds, including Paul Mescal and Tilda Swinton.
Below are the highlights from day four at Glastonbury:
The biggest highlights from Saturday at Glastonbury 2022
Paul McCartney delivers Saturday’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage
Spot the doppelganger...
During Friday night’s (24 June) coverage of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s show, the camera panned over to people in the audience, including one woman in a blue raincoat and sunglasses...
It didn’t take long for viewers at home to comment on the festival-goer’s appearance, noting that she looks like the Queen!
Glastonbury viewers joke about spotting the Queen ‘in disguise’ at festival
The royal’s doppelgänger was shown in BBC coverage of the festival
Paul McCartney or Mitski?
By the looks of it, anyone and everyone is at Paul McCartney’s headline gig – but there will be a fair few of people at least attempting to split their time between the Beatles legend and Mitski whose performance (from 9.15pm to 10.15pm) makes it pretty impossible to catch both.
It’s one of the weekend’s most brutal clashes.
The 7 most brutal Glastonbury 2022 set clashes (and possible workarounds)
Because it’s impossible to see absolutely everyone
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds review, Glastonbury 2022: The band that latter-era Oasis could have been
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are what latter-era Oasis could have been – review
Could the gloves be coming off in the world’s most infamous sibling rivalry? After several years in the dramatic doldrums, reduced to a one-way caps-lock slanging match on Twitter, the latest season of Gallagher v Gallagher has picked up substantially
Olivia Rodrigo review, Glastonbury 2022: Gen-Z star delivers one of the most iridescent shows of Saturday
Olivia Rodrigo delivers one of Glastonbury weekend’s most iridescent sets – review
Yes, it might be true that Paul McCartney’s playing later – but for now the zoomers are taking the wheel
Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl in epic surprise
Paul McCartney brought on Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests during his headline Glastonbury set.
The Beatles legend took to the Pyramid Stage at 9.30pm for his two-hour performance, during which he brought out both the Foo Fighters frontman and Springsteen on stage.
Paul McCartney brought out Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests during his headline Glastonbury set.
