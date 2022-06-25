A number of artists performing at Glastonbury 2022 have condemned Friday’s (24 June) US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

The Republican-controlled Supreme Court ruled yesterday in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade as well as an affirming decision in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v Casey.

During her landmark headline set at Glastonbury Festival on Friday (24 June), Billie Eilish addressed the decision, saying it was a “really dark day for women in the US”.

“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment,” she told the crowd at the festival’s main Pyramid Stage.

Earlier in the day, fellow US artist Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her Glastonbury set.

“All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. F*** it,” she said.

Joe Talbot of the British rock band Idles also mentioned the ruling while on stage, saying it had taken the country back to the “middle ages”.

Shortly after news of the Supreme Court decision broke, Talbot said: “They just reversed the laws back to the middle ages in America where they’re just deciding whether it should be illegal to have an abortion or not.

“Long live the open minded. Long live my mother and long live every single one of you,” he added, before the band broke into their song “Mother”.

Friday (24 June) saw Billie Eilish become the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, delivering a set that was praised in The Independent’s review.

