Glastonbury 2022 - live: Billie Eilish to make history as youngest festival headliner
Revellers are flocking to Worthy Farm in their thousands after Michael Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury for the first time in three years
Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.
This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.
Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans are worried after the group tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.
The band had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back on Thursday 23 June. However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.
The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.
Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting that Friday 24 June will be cloudy, changing to light rain by early evening.
What it’s like being a child at Glastonbury
My colleague Adam White has written a beautiful piece about what it was like to be at Glastonbury as a child.
“Born and raised in nearby Bristol, I first visited in 1994, aged two with potty in hand, and attended for the five years that followed. I have not been back since. But even if Glastonbury has changed hugely in the decades in between, it still exists as a joyous, creative paradise of jugglers, acrobats and enormous fire-breathing spiders for those lucky enough to experience it as a child. Enough to grant it an almost mythical hold over many of the children who have passed through over the years, like a soothing imprinton the soul.”
Read the full story here...
The earthy magic and lawless energy of being a child at Glastonbury
Adam White recalls the years he was more interested in seeing The Corrs than Courtney Love, and when the colours, noise and fire-breathing spiders gripped his imagination
Up-to-date weather forecast for Worthy Farm
Friday 24 June will see cloudy skies turn into scattered showers. The day will turn brighter around lunchtime but more persistent rain is expected to move eastwards through the afternoon. The Met Office indicates a maximum temperature of 20 degrees, dropping to a low of 8 degrees at night.
Read more about the forecast for tomorrow and Sunday, below...
Latest forecast predicts scattered showers for Glastonbury
The Met Office has indicated scattered showers over the course of a cloudy Friday
Our pick of the best bits of Glastonbury
Every Glastonbury weekend, the transformation of Worthy Farm from a West Country dairy farm into the glorious festival site never fails to wow. Bars within bars, areas within areas, and festivals within festivals offer ticket holders a Russian doll of silliness and surrealism. The centre of which you’ll probably never reach – at least not without a comprehensive plan.
From where to get the perfect pint to the woodland oasis awaiting tired, hungover bodies, here’s our pick of highlights for this year’s Glastonbury...
From Herbie Hancock to the Healing Fields – 18 highlights for Glastonbury 2022
As Glastonbury returns for a belated 50th birthday at Worthy Farm, Annabel Nugent and Roisin O'Connor pick some of the highlights you should try and make time for during the festival
Paul McCartney to play surprise, intimate Glastonbury warm-up gig
Paul McCartney has revealed a surprise gig at a small Somerset music venue, the night before his Glastonbury headline set.
The performance was announced on Thursday (23 June), with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.
The Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset will play host to McCartney from 5pm on Friday (24 June). The venue’s capacity is just 800 people.
Read the full story here...
Paul McCartney holding surprise pre Glastonbury show in Frome
Tickets to the 800 capacity gig in Somerset sold out in under an hour
Want to watch the festival on TV tonight? Here’s how...
Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa, with coverage spread across BBC One, Two, Three and Four.
Tonight, music fans can watch Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, Idles, Little Simz and, of course, first headliner Billie Eilish.
Find out when their sets are being broadcast in the full story below...
Full TV schedule of BBC’s Glastonbury coverage
Coverage will be spread across BBC channels over the next four days
Sam Fender to play the Pyramid Stage tonight
Sam Fender fans get ready, for the Newcastle musician is playing the Pyramid Stage from 8.15pm to 9.15pm tonight, just before Billie Eilish’s headline set.
He’s pretty excited, too...
Read our interview with Fender here, in which he chatted to us about the state of the nation, overcoming a life-threatening illness, and his ‘crippling insecurities’...
How to find out which acts are playing secret sets
George Ezra and Green Day are among the rumoured acts who could perform secret sets at Glastonbury.
Bastille, who were heavily rumoured to play, did perform a secret set on Thursday 23 June.
The set list for their sixth performance at Glastonbury included hits such as “Things We Lost in the Fire”, “Survivin’” from their 2020 EP Goosebumps, “Shut Off the Lights” and, of course, “Pompeii”, to finish.
Read more below about who could be up next...
Glastonbury secret sets 2022: Rumours and how find out who will play
Bastille were rumoured to be playing a secret set, and they did just that on Thursday 23 June
Are we on the verge of a girl group renaissance?
This weekend, the original Sugababes will reunite on the stage of Glastonbury for the first time in two decades.
They’re the only UK girl group on the lineup, and are performing just over a month after pop trio Little Mix went on hiatus to pursue solo careers.
At first glance, the future landscape of girl groups in contemporary pop looks decidedly flat. Is there any hope of a renaissance?
Read the full story below and find out how to get tickets for Sugababes’ forthcoming tour here...
Round round, baby: Are we on the verge of a girl group renaissance?
Almost two decades since they played the Pyramid Stage, Sugababes are returning to Glastonbury this weekend. Amid this heady dose of nostalgia and with Little Mix currently on hiatus, Ellie Muir thinks it’s about time we ushered in a new era of girl groups
Steve Carell’s new Minions film to be screened at festival today
Steve Carell has revealed there will be a special advance screening for his forthcoming animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru at Worthy Farm this week.
The fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise acts as an origin story for Gru (voiced by Carell) and his Minions, telling the story of how the group came to existence to fight against unstoppable crime forces.
The film is scheduled for release on 1 July and will be screened at the Pilton Palais – the festival’s cinema tent – on Friday.
In his announcement, Carell invited festival-goers to “be one of those very first people in the UK to see it”.
Full story here:
Steve Carell reveals special Minions advance screening at Glastonbury
Animated movie releases to cinemas on 1 July, after special festival event on 24 June
How to watch the BBC’s live festival coverage this year
Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the Glastonbury festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.
Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Dermot O’Leary, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.
Find out more about how you can catch headliner performances by Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, and Kendrick Lamar:
How to watch the BBC’s live Glastonbury coverage
Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney are all performing at this year’s 50th anniversary event
