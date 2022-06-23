‘We’re a family’: Dying Glastonbury fan to travel to festival via helicopter

A Glastonbury fan who has been told he has weeks to live has been granted his dying wish - to make it to the festival one last time.

Nigel Stonehouse, 58, from Hartlepool, will travel to Worthy Farm via helicopter after a GoFundMe campaign raised over £18,000 to fund the journey.

Any remaining donations will be donated to Water aid, Oxfam and Greenpeace, and a local cat rescue organisation, the fundraiser’s organisers said.

Stonehouse, who has been to Glastonbury 19 times, described the festival as being “like a family.”

