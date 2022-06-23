Glastonbury on the BBC: Full TV schedule of live coverage across the festival
Coverage will be spread across BBC channels over the next four days
Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa.
This year’s festival – taking place from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June – will see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar perform as headliners. Diana Ross will perform in the Legends slot.
Viewers in the UK can watch the Glastonbury live stream for free on the BBC.
Coverage will be spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.
For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting a special Glastonbury channel from Thursday (23 June), which will broadcast preview shows and live performances over the next four days.
FRIDAY (24 JUNE)
7pm on BBC THREE: Griff and Sigrid
8pm on BBC FOUR: Crowded House
8.30pm on BBC FOUR: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
9pm on BBC TWO: Wet Leg, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice and TLC
9.30pm on BBC FOUR: Arlo Parks and Idles
10pm on BBC TWO: Billie Eilish
10.30pm on BBC THREE: Little Simz
SATURDAY (25 JUNE)
12am on BBC THREE: Sam Fender and Blossoms on BBC Three
5pm on BBC TWO: Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, and Skunk Anansie
7pm on BBC FOUR: Celeste
7pm on BBC ONE: Olivia Rodrigo
8pm on BBC TWO: HAIM Leon Bridges, and The Avalanches
8pm on BBC THREE: Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals
9pm on BBC TWO: Noel Gallagher
9.30pm on BBC THREE: AJ Tracey and Pa Salieu
10.30pm on BBC THREE: Yungblud and Burna Boy
10.30pm on BBC ONE: Paul McCartney
11.30pm on BBC THREE: Megan Thee Stallion
SUNDAY (26 JUNE)
12.30am on BBC TWO: Jessie Ware, Jamie T, and Roisin Murphy
5pm on BBC Two: Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garci, Fontaines DC and surprise guests (rumours include George Ezra, Bastille, Green Day, and Harry Styles)
6.45pm on BBC ONE: Diana Ross
7pm on BBC THREE: Declan McKenna and Koffee
8pm on BBC TWO: Lorde, Years & Years, and Elbow
8pm on BBC FOUR: Herbie Hancock and Kacey Musgraves
9pm on BBC FOUR: Angelique Kidjo and Jarv Is…
9.30pm on BBC TWO: Kendrick Lamar
10pm on BBC FOUR: Pet Shop Boys
Follow along with the live updates from Glastonbury here.
