✕ Close Glastonbury regular reveals best clothing to take to festivals and what to avoid

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off.

As part of the early festivities on Wednesday night (21 June), thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.

In the next four days, all the visitors will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.

Despite the main music schedule only set to start on Friday (23 June), there are plenty of venues offering live music and entertainment throughout Thursday (21 June) – along with a range of vendors selling food and merch.

Immigration enforcement officers were spotted outside Castle Cary station on the first day of the festival (Wednesday 21 June), where festival-goers are arriving before heading to the main site.

The Independent understands that one of the officers told a member of the public that they were monitoring crowds for “adverse reactions”, which would form a basis for questioning people.

Glastonbury Festival said in a statement: “We are not responsible for – or in any way involved with – policing / enforcement away from the Festival site.”

The Independent has contacted the Home Office for comment.

The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here.