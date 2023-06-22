Glastonbury 2023 – live: Immigration enforcement officers spotted near festival site
Immigration enforcement officers told festival-goer they are monitoring crowds for ‘adverse reactions’
Glastonbury Festival has officially kicked off.
As part of the early festivities on Wednesday night (21 June), thousands of music fans were welcomed to Worthy Farm by a large fireworks display and burning of the Phoenix ceremony.
In the next four days, all the visitors will see headliners Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, along with hundreds of other artists.
Despite the main music schedule only set to start on Friday (23 June), there are plenty of venues offering live music and entertainment throughout Thursday (21 June) – along with a range of vendors selling food and merch.
Immigration enforcement officers were spotted outside Castle Cary station on the first day of the festival (Wednesday 21 June), where festival-goers are arriving before heading to the main site.
The Independent understands that one of the officers told a member of the public that they were monitoring crowds for “adverse reactions”, which would form a basis for questioning people.
Glastonbury Festival said in a statement: “We are not responsible for – or in any way involved with – policing / enforcement away from the Festival site.”
The Independent has contacted the Home Office for comment.
The weather for this year’s festival is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, after a month’s worth of rain fell in the UK last weekend. You can find a day-by-day guide to the forecast in Somerset here.
Griff Ferris, festival-goer, told my colleague, Home Affairs Correspondent Lizzie Dearden: “It was bizarre seeing the two of them there. I asked them what they were doing and they said they were here monitoring for adverse reactions to them.”
Mr Ferris said the officers confirmed that the “adverse reactions” would have given them justification to speak with people.
“I didn’t see them check anyone, but you have to walk past them,” he added. “It’s just really grim.
“There’s thousands of people coming through the station today and there’s a huge queue, and as you’re queueing to get your ticket checked they’re there.”
The Independent has contacted the Home Office and Glastonbury’s press team for comment.
In pictures: Burning of the Phoenix ceremony at Glastonbury on Wednesday night
Fireworks lit up the Glastonbury sky on Wednesday night
Footage of Glastonbury captured from a hot air balloon 3000ft above ground
In pictures: Glastonbury Festival day one
Here’s what a Glastonbury sunset looks like
