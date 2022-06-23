Glastonbury 2022: Worthy Farm in pictures
Fans are rejoicing as the world-famous festival returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset
Music fans are returning to Worthy Farm in their droves for the first Glastonbury Festival since 2019.
The world-famous event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but has now returned and is set to be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.
Other acts on the billing include Diana Ross in the traditional Legends Slot, plus Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Foals, St Vincent, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, AJ Tracey and many more performing from 24 – 26 June.
On Wednesday 22 June, festival co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis welcomed revellers back to the festival in Somerset.
“To actually be able to see people there and welcome in, watch them streaming in and running to pitch their tents up… it’s an amazing feeling,” Emily Eavis told Lauren Laverne in an interview with BBC Radio 6.
“We were doing so much towards the 50th [anniversary], obviously some of that is still playing out this year and we’ve melded all these ideas into this one festival.
“I think every detail and part of the process has been devoured and savoured by everybody, it’s so precious.”
Take a look at the best pictures from Glastonbury weekend 2022, below:
