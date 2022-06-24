Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her Glastonbury set, in response to today’s (24 June) decision to overturn constitutional rights to abortion in the US.

The US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

Bridgers, who recently shared that she had an abortion last year, stopped her performance on the John Peel Stage to say: “It’s super surreal, but I’m having the s****iest time.

After asking if there were any fellow Americans in the audience, Bridgers said: “Who wants to say, ‘F*** the Supreme Court?’ One, two... F*** THE SUPREME COURT,” to bellows of agreement from her audience.

“All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. F*** it,” she said.

After an initial draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked in May, Bridgers posted an Instagram Story writing: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Bridgers’ statement came shortly after one issued by fellow US artist Taylor Swift, who said she was “absolutely terrified” by the ruling.