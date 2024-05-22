Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new lawsuit from former model Crystal McKinney who says he sexually assaulted her at his recording studio in New York City in 2003.

The allegations follow days after Combs, 54, took “full responsibility” for beating his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura after CCTV video footage of the 2016 incident in a Los Angeles hotel hallway was released.

In the new lawsuit – the sixth complaint of sexual assault filed against Combs in six months – McKinney said she was a successful 22-year-old model when she met Combs at a restaurant during Men’s Fashion Week in Manhattan. Combs invited her to his recording studio later that night, according to the federal complaint filed in New York City.

The lawsuit alleges that McKinney arrived to find Combs drinking and smoking marijuana with several other men. She smoked some marijuana, which she “later came to understand” was laced with a narcotic or intoxicating substance, the lawsuit says.

She alleges that Combs led her to the bathroom where she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

The Independent has contacted Combs’ representatives for comment.

Diddy said he was ‘truly sorry’ after the release of video footage showing him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura ( AFP via Getty Images )

The lawsuit was filed days after the release of footage showing Combs attacking singer Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. On Sunday (26 May), Combs posted a video admitting that he attacked Ventura, saying he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable”.

Cassie and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2017 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

A lawsuit filed by Ventura in November alleging beatings and abuse was settled a day after it was filed, but Combs is currently facing a string of different civil lawsuits, which have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. Combs has vehemently denied those allegations against him, while his lawyers have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening”. The musician has not been formally charged.

The claim on Tuesday was filed under a New York City law that allows accusers to file civil litigation during a limited window even if the alleged events happened long ago.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

With additional reporting from Associated Press