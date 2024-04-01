Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean “Diddy” Combs has posted on Instagram for the first time since the raids on his homes in Miami and Los Angeles, carried out in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

On Monday 25 March, his mansions were raided by federal agents from US Homeland Security, with Combs describing the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisting he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

On Sunday (31 March), the rapper shared a series of photos of his 17-month-old daughter, Love, wearing different pink and purple outfits. “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he captioned it. Comments on the post were disabled.

Combs shares his daughter with Dana Tran. He has six other children ranging from the ages of 17 to 32 – Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie – by four different women.

The musician wasn’t present himself at any of the raids, but his sons Justin and Christian were seen handcuffed outside of the Beverly Hills mansion.

The raids come after Combs has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.

A lawsuit filed in November accused Diddy of running a sex trafficking operation, of hiding hidden cameras in his home, and of forcing the plaintiff, music producer Ron Jones, into having sex with sex workers, among other claims.

Combs has strongly denied all of the allegations made against him, and has not been charged with any crime.

Sean Combs (AFP via Getty Images)

Read all the allegations against Combs here, including a $30m lawsuit from R&B singer Cassie, his former partner, accusing him of urging her to have sex with male sex workers while he filmed her, and allegations that he’d beaten and raped her in 2018.

Cassie’s lawsuit against Combs was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

The slew of allegations in lawsuits against Combs date as far back as the 1990s, when he founded his own record label, Bad Boy Records.

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with some of the biggest names in music, from Notorious BIG to Mary J Blige. His most recent record, The Love Album: Off the Grid, was nominated for best progressive R&B album at the Grammys in February.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)