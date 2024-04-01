✕ Close Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs declares innocence after FBI raids of his homes

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been reportedly spotted several times in south Florida during the Easter weekend, despite a major raid on his exclusive Star Island mansion just days before.

Combs was seen interacting with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday and riding a bicycle near his property.

Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.

On Mondayhis properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Combs described the actions of HSI agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.

The same day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.

Since the raids, other famous figures have weighed in on the case including rapper 50 Cent.

The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months. A lawsuit brought in February alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted music producer Rodney Jones and forced him to have sex with sex workers.