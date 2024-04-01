Diddy seen in Miami as more allegations come out after homeland security raid: Updates
Since the raids, other famous figures have weighed in on the case including rapper 50 Cent
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been reportedly spotted several times in south Florida during the Easter weekend, despite a major raid on his exclusive Star Island mansion just days before.
Combs was seen interacting with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday and riding a bicycle near his property.
Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.
On Mondayhis properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Combs described the actions of HSI agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
The same day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.
Since the raids, other famous figures have weighed in on the case including rapper 50 Cent.
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months. A lawsuit brought in February alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted music producer Rodney Jones and forced him to have sex with sex workers.
Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m (£24m) lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which the rapper is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.
The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.
READ MORE:
Why was Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit
The billionaire rapper is facing four lawsuits alleging sex trafficking and abuse
A swimming pool, chandeliers and dusty fireplaces: Inside Diddy’s abandoned Atlanta mansion
The kitchen counters are covered in dust; a crystal chandelier hangs from the ceiling, coated in cobwebs. Around the huge rooms, furniture and pieces of decor sit in various states of disrepair.
This is the abandoned Atlanta mansion once owned by music mogul Sean “P Diddy” Combs, who is back in the spotlight after two of his properties were raided by US Homeland Security this week.
The Bad Boy Entertainment founder bought the eight-bedroom, 16-bathroom home – which was built in 1987 – for $2.6m (£2m) from HJ Newton in 2003, and has never spoken about why he left it empty for so many years.
Read more from The Independent:
Eerie photos show Diddy’s abandoned Atlanta mansion
Eerie photos taken by an urban explorer in 2022 show how the sprawling property was left empty after the music mogul purchased it for $2.6m in 2003
Recap: What we know about the raids on Diddy’s homes
Homes belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security on Monday 25 March in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
The music mogul has issued one public statement via lawyers, but has kept a low public profile since the incident.
Here’s what you need to know:
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes have been raided by US law enforcement. Here’s what we know
The rapper and music mogul has faced a string of varying accusations over the past six months. Mike Bedigan and Katie Hawkinson report
In pictures: US Homeland Security raids on Diddy’s properties
Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit
Just hours after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes, Rodney “lil Rod” Jones filed an amendment to his case accusing actor Cuba Gooding, known for his films Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, of sexual assault.
The music producer said Mr Gooding sexually harassed and assaulted him after being “groomed” and then “passed off” by Diddy to the actor.
“Cuba Gooding Jr began touching, groping, and fondling Mr Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders,” the amendment to the lawsuit stated.
The Independent has previously contacted Mr Gooding’s representatives for comment.
Watch: Diddy raided: Attorney says Sean Combs is innocent
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted in Florida over Easter weekend
Sean “Diddy” Combs has been reportedly spotted several times in south Florida during the Easter weekend, despite a major raid on his exclusive Star Island mansion just days before.
Combs was seen interacting with fans at the Pura Vida restaurant near First Street and Washington Avenue on Friday and riding a bicycle near his property.
Earlier on Friday, he was reportedly spotted at a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.
On Monday his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security. Combs described the actions of HSI agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Diddy grills a nervous Justin Bieber, 16, in resurfaced clip: ‘You haven’t been calling me’
Diddy can be seen questioning a nervous Justin Bieber, who looks to be around 16, about why he’s supposedly been keeping his distance, in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of raids on the music mogul’s homes.
Born Sean Combs, the rapper, label owner and business mogul was subjected to raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami this week by Homeland Security, reportedly in connection with “a federal sexual trafficking investigation”.
Diddy’s lawyers have hit out at the raids, branding them a “gross overuse of military-level force”. He was not detained and spoke to authorities, and neither he nor any family members were arrested, nor has their travel been restricted, according to his lawyer’s statement.
In the clip, which has been circulating on social media since Monday (25 March), Diddy and Bieber are shown together in a recording studio. It is unclear what the footage was filmed for, but it appears to have been taken around the time the future pop star was recording his 2010 debut album, My World 2.0.
Read more from The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor:
Diddy grills a nervous Justin Bieber, 16, in resurfaced clip
Clips of Diddy’s awkward exchanges with Bieber have resurfaced in the wake of raids on the music mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles
Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit
Cuba Gooding Jr has been named in an amended lawsuit that accuses music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the distribution of narcotics and firearms.
The actor, known for films including Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, was named as part of an amendment filed on Monday.
Read the full story here:
Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit
The actor, known for films including ‘Boyz N the Hood’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’, was named as part of an amendment filed on Monday
ICYMI: Diddy spotted for first time since raids
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was spotted for the first time since federal agents raided his homes on Monday night, The Daily Mail reports.
The rapper was with his two school-aged daughters at a Miami, Florida golf club on Thursday night for two hours before leaving, the outlet reported. As he departed, Diddy even flashed a peace sign at the cameras — seemingly indicating he’s unfazed.