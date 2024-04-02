Moment FBI breach Diddy’s LA mansion and handcuff sons

Newly-released video shows the moment heavily-armed FBI agents breach Sean "Diddy" Combs's Los Angeles home and handcuff his son on 25 March.

FBI agents can be seen entering his home and marching them through the mansion, eventually handcuffing one of his sons.

The footage was shared by Misa Hylton, the mother of two of Diddy’s sons Justin, 30 and King Combs, 25,

Sharing the video on Instagram, which she edited, Ms Hylton criticised the FBI for being "over zealous and overtly militarized" in their raid on the home.

The exact reasoning behind the raid has yet to be disclosed.