Last month, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones published a bombshell lawsuit accusing rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and his associates of sexual assault.

The producer, who worked for Combs between September 2022 and November 2023, named several notable people in his lawsuit, including fellow musicians, British royalty and members of Diddy’s staff. In response, Diddy’s lawyer has claimed Mr Jones’ lawsuit engages “reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not” occur.

The lawsuit re-emerged in headlines this week after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles, California and Miami, Florida.

A statement from Homeland Security said law enforcement actions had been “executed as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.” Meanwhile, Diddy’s lawyer Aaron Dyers called the raids “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

While Diddy is also facing several other lawsuits, Mr Jones’ filing is the most recent and most expansive legal attack on the rapper yet.

Here are the most notable people named in Mr Jones’ scathing lawsuit:

Prince Harry

Mr Jones’ lawsuit does not allege that Prince Harry was involved in any wrongdoing.

However, he does claim that those who affiliated with or sponsored Diddy’s alleged “sex-trafficking parties” became connected with “celebrities such as...international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Prince Harry was not accused of any wrongdoing in Mr Jones’ lawsuit (AP-Reuters)

Actress-Model Daphne Joy and Rapper Yung Miami

Daphne Joy and Yung Miami are named as alleged “sex workers” that Mr Jones says Diddy paid a “monthly fee” and forced him to solicit.

In an Instagram statement , Ms Joy called Mr Jones’ claims “100% false” and accused him of “character assassination.” Meanwhile, Yung Miami seemed to deny the claims as well, responding to a post on X implying she would do anything “for $250k.”

“Something the internet made up and yall ran with it,” the rapper said on X .

Daphne Joy, 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend and mother to one of his children, is accused of being a “sex worker” in Mr Jones’ lawsuit (Getty Images)

Ms Joy dated Curtis Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, from 2011 to 2012. The actress and model also had a child with the rapper .

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker, [eye emojis] you little sex worker. LOL Yo this s*** is a movie,” 50 Cent wrote on social media after Mr Jones filed the lawsuit. He did not address Ms Joy directly in his statement.

Mr Jones also alleges that Yung Miami’s “cousin, and or assistant,” sexually assaulted him on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Music Label CEOs Lucian Grainge and Ethiopia Habtemariam

Mr Jones named both Universal Music Group (UMG) CEO Lucian Graine and Ethiopia Habtemariam, former CEO of Motown Records — owned by UMG — in his lawsuit.

Mr Graine and Ms Habtemariam, along with their music labels and others, “are 100% liable for the actions of Sean Combs,” Mr Jones claimed in his lawsuit. The producer said Diddy would threaten him with isolation from the music industry, using his connections with these CEOs as leverage.

Mr Jones accused Mr Grainge of being liable for Diddy’s alleged illegal actions (Getty Images for The Recording A)

The lawsuit states Diddy and his associates used “threats of isolation from the music and entertainment industry: parading powerful music industry executives such as Defendants Lucian Charles Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam at his parties filled with sex workers, minors, and illegal drugs, such as ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, and mushrooms.”

Earlier this week, Ms Habtemariam said she would be willing to testify about the contact Mr Jones signed to produce Diddy’s “The Love Album.” Meanwhile, Mr Grainge’s lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“A license to practice law is a privilege,” Donald Zakarin, the attorney who represents UMG and Grainge, wrote per Billboard . “Mr. Blackburn, plaintiff’s lawyer, has misused that license to self-promote, gratuitously, falsely and recklessly accusing the UMG defendants of criminal behavior.”

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr

Just hours after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes, Mr Jones filed an amendment to his case accusing actor Cuba Gooding, known for his films Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, of sexual assault.

The music producer said Mr Gooding sexually harassed and assaulted him after being “groomed” and then “passed off” by Diddy to the actor.

“Cuba Gooding Jr began touching, groping, and fondling Mr Jones’ legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders,” the amendment to the lawsuit stated.

The Independent has previously contacted Mr Gooding’s representatives for comment.

Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram

Kristina Khorram, Diddy’s Chief of Staff, is named throughout Mr Jones’ lawsuit.

Among other things, the music producer accused Ms Khorram of requiring all of Diddy’s employees to carry drugs around his home, including cocaine, GHB, ecstasy and marijuana. He also claimed Ms Khorram “ordered sex workers, and prostitutes” for her boss.

Mr Jones also said the chief of staff “is the Ghislaine Maxwell to Sean Combs Jeffrey Epstein,” referring to the former British socialite currently being held in prison for twenty years after being convicted of child sex trafficking and other related charges.

The Independent has contacted Ms Khorram for comment.