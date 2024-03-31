Diddy back-up dancer reveals ‘horrific’ experience with rapper after federal agents raid homes: Updates
Since the raids, other famous figures have weighed in on the case including rapper 50 Cent
A former back-up dancer of Sean “Diddy” Combs has spoken out to reveal her “horrific” experience with the rapper after his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided this week.
Tanika Ray said in a social media post that she knew to “avoid him at all costs”, adding that “nothing that is happening is surprising”.
On Monday, federal agents raided Diddy’s mansions in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
Following the raids, Diddy released a statement through his attorney denying all wrongdoing and calling the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force” for which there was “no excuse”.
The same day, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport for allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”.
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months. A lawsuit brought in February alleged that Diddy sexually assaulted music producer Rodney Jones and forced him to have sex with sex workers.
Diddy grills a nervous Justin Bieber, 16, in resurfaced clip: ‘You haven’t been calling me’
Diddy can be seen questioning a nervous Justin Bieber, who looks to be around 16, about why he’s supposedly been keeping his distance, in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of raids on the music mogul’s homes.
Born Sean Combs, the rapper, label owner and business mogul was subjected to raids on his properties in Los Angeles and Miami this week by Homeland Security, reportedly in connection with “a federal sexual trafficking investigation”.
Diddy’s lawyers have hit out at the raids, branding them a “gross overuse of military-level force”. He was not detained and spoke to authorities, and neither he nor any family members were arrested, nor has their travel been restricted, according to his lawyer’s statement.
In the clip, which has been circulating on social media since Monday (25 March), Diddy and Bieber are shown together in a recording studio. It is unclear what the footage was filmed for, but it appears to have been taken around the time the future pop star was recording his 2010 debut album, My World 2.0.
50 Cent denies ex Daphne Joy’s claims of rape and physical abuse – after she was named in Diddy lawsuit
50 Cent has denied claims that he raped and physically abused his former girlfriend, Daphne Joy.
Joy accused the rapper and business mogul of the “evil actions” in an Instagram post on Thursday (28 March), after he mocked her on social media for being mentioned as a sex worker in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.
“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on,” she wrote.
His team have now denied her allegations of rape and abuse as “false and baseless”.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (28 March), representatives for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said: “The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire. The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs breaks silence after home raids: ‘A gross overuse of military-level force’
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence following raids on two of his homes, describing the actions of US Homeland Security agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.
Lawyers for the rapper and music mogul said there was “no excuse” for the “hostility” shown by authorities towards Combs’ children and staff members at the two properties.
The raids occurred on Monday at the hip-hop star’s mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, California, and his Miami Beach home on Star Island, in Florida.
Tanika Ray says she had ‘horrific’ experience with Diddy: ‘Avoid him at all costs’
Tanika Ray, a TV host and one-time backup singer for Sean “Diddy“ Combs, said she had a “horrific” experience with the rapper that caused her to avoid him.
Ray wrote in a social media post that she knew to “Avoid him at all costs.”
“I just knew to avoid him at all costs … Yes, I danced for him and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space. Nothing that is happening is surprising.” she wrote, according to Page Six.
What do last weeks raids on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs homes mean?
On Monday, properties in Los Angeles and Miami belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs, were raided by law enforcement.
US Homeleand Security said that the raids were part of an “ongoing investigation”, though exactly what the investigation entails is still unclear.
Rebecca Lonergan, a professor of lawyering skills at USC Gould School of Law, told US Today that Homeland Security Investogations (HSI) taking the helm in the raids – combined with the context of the recent civil lawsuits against Combs – suggested that prosecutors are conducting a sex trafficking investigation that could potentially result in criminal charges.
“It means they’ve got evidence of criminality,” she told the outlet. “They’re looking for corroboration of that evidence.
“The fact that they are doing coordinated execution of search warrants simultaneously in multiple locations means their investigation is fairly far along.
“Search warrants generally happen pre-indictment, before charges, but they don’t happen as one of your first steps because as soon as you do a warrant, you’re openly targeting the person.”
Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit
Cuba Gooding Jr has been named in an amended lawsuit that accuses music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the distribution of narcotics and firearms.
The actor, known for films including Boyz N the Hood and Jerry Maguire, was named as part of an amendment filed on Monday.
What has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs said about the allegations against him?
The music mogul has strongly denied all the accusations against him and vowed to “fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Last week, lawyers for the rapper released a statement describing the actions of US Homeland Security during the property raids on Monday as a “gross overuse of military level force”.
“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” his attorney said.
“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
Diddy is reportedly cancelling his plans and staying put in the US to fight against any allegations that he was involved in gun, drug, and sex trafficking. Sources who spoke with the Los Angeles Times said that Diddy was planning to leave for a spring break vacation with his daughters, but has since cancelled those plans. He reportedly still has his passport.