Federal agents who raided multiple homes belonging to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs used “excessive” force against the rapper’s sons, according to a former partner, who shared alleged security video footage of the encounters.

On Tuesday, Mr Combs’s ex-partner Misa Hylton shared edited video on social media of Homeland Security agents raiding one of Mr Combs’s properties, part of a wider operation that targeted the musician’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

In the footage, Ms Hylton and Mr Combs’ son Justin, 30, is seen being handcuffed by federal agents, as is Christian Combs, Justin’s half-brother by a different mother, the late model and singer Kim Porter.

“The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!” Ms Hylton, a fashion designer and life coach, wrote in a caption on Instagram accompanying the video. “Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??”

“How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??” she added.

The Independent has contacted Homeland Security for comment.

DHS has said little about why it targeted the properties, sharing only that the raids were “part of an ongoing investigation.”

A federal official told The New York Times the raids were related in part to a human trafficking investigation.

No charges have been announced against Diddy in the federal investigations, and his sons were not arrested during the 25 March DHS raid.

The investigation follows months of allegations of serious sexual misconduct against the music mogul.

Since last year, Mr Combs has faced five different lawsuits.

In November, one of Diddy’s former partners, the singer Cassie, accused the musician of physically abusing her, raping her, and forcing her to have sex with other men. The pair settled the lawsuit “amicably” the following day.

Later that month, a woman alleged that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her, while recording the encounter, when she was a college student in 1991.

Another woman alleges that in 1990, Mr Combs coerced her into sex and choked her until she lost consciousness.

In December, a woman only identified as Jane Doe alleged that when she was a teenager, the musician gave her drugs and alcohol and then raped her with two associates in a New York music studio.

In February, in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones accused the mogul of unsolicited groping and sexual touching, forcing him to work in a bathroom while Diddy showered and walked around naked, and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

A lawyer for Mr Combs denied all the allegations and called the raids a “witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

The February suit also names Justin Combs as a defendant, accusing him of soliciting sex workers and underage girls.

An attorney for Justin Combs told Rolling Stone the “absurd allegations… are all lies.”