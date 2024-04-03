✕ Close New video shows moment FBI breach Diddy’s home and handcuff sons

The record label named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually abuse has fired back at the allegations against the label and its executives.

Attorneys for UMG Recordings and its Motown Records division sent a letter to a federal judge seeking their dismissal from the lawsuit.

This comes as a victim of the infamous 1999 Club New York shooting spoke out to reveal the extreme lengths she will go to prove that Diddy was her attacker.

Natania Reuben was shot in the face that night. She told NewsNation that she’d allow doctors to remove the pieces of a bullet still embedded in her head to get to the bottom of the truth. Diddy was acquitted of all charges after a 2001 trial.

Diddy’s past is back in the spotlight after his homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents on 25 March, in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. Diddy has described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he is innocent of any wrongdoing.