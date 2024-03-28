Prince Harry named in $30m Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30m (£24m) lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which the rapper is accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse.

Combs, who faces a litany of sexual assault allegations, is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his VIP associations with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”, according to the legal notice.

The 73-page lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones, and accuses the billionaire of being a serial sex abuser.

Prince Harry has been named in the lawsuit as an example of a well-known associate of the rapper (Reuters)

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the prince, and his name is only mentioned once in the documents as an example of a well-known celebrity associate of Combs.

Both Harry and his brother Prince William were pictured with Combs and Kanye West in 2007 after the musicians performed in the Concert for Diana at Wembley stadium.

In his lawsuit, Mr Jones accuses Combs of sexually assaulting him and claims that he threw parties attended by sex workers and underage girls.

He also alleges that Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. The 54-year-old media mogul has denied the claims, which he described as “pure fiction”.

Combs is also facing lawsuits from three other women, while two of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles were searched by federal agents on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation.

US Homeland Security said: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (AP)

In November last year, Combs was sued by his former girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, who alleged she had been raped, plied with drugs and assaulted by Combs over a 10-year period.

The suit was settled the next day, but the three other lawsuits followed over the next month, alleging that he had sexually abused the claimants or participated in revenge pornography against them.

In a statement in December, he described the claims as “sickening” and said his accusers were “looking for a quick payday”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said.

Also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy, Combs is one of the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the 21st century, and has previously worked with artists including Usher, Notorious BIG and Mary J Blige.