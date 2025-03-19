Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs warned Kanye West to “be careful” and encouraged him to get back to making music in an alleged phone call from jail.

The embattled music mogul and rapper, 55, is currently being held at a federal detention center in New York City as he awaits trial for a litany of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of the allegations.

“This s*** is wicked, wicked, wicked. So you be careful,” Combs told West, 47, in a recording of an apparent phone call shared Monday on Instagram by The Shade Room.

“I need you out there, you feel me?” he continued. “And have some f***ing fun, because we not having no fun in in here. Get back behind the mic, have some fun, chop up them samples.

“Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F*** these other motherf***ers. They’ll waste your time,” he said.

“So put that love in your heart, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, man, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and actually performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s***.”

West concurred: “Yeah, it’s time for me to grab the mic and get back [out there]. I love music again. There was a time when everything was so frustrating. I can’t even explain it.”

Alleged video footage shows Kanye West on a phone call with Diddy ( Getty Images )

Telling West to “jump in [his] bag,” Combs said: “We gonna have years and decades to f***ing fight these motherf***ers.”

He further encouraged West to return to his music roots, saying: “Right now, enjoy your life. This is coming from me to God to you. Fall back in love like when you was making the beats in the Chi,” referring to West’s hometown of Chicago.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“So I love you, man, I appreciate you, and thanks again. I’m gonna see you soon,” he said, with West replying: “Yes, sir. That’s how it’s gonna be. You gonna definitely beat this s***.”

“But I’m gonna call you back. It’ll be good to hear your voice again. I got like 59 more days before trial, so I’ll definitely be touching in to tap into your energy or something. Play me some s*** over the phone. Give me some f***ing life. This s*** is f***ing sad. I’m Puf Daddy in jail.”

“This s*** insane,” West replied, after which Combs claimed: “The devil is a liar.”

He again warned West to “be careful out there,” because “they definitely trying to end us.”

“I’m gonna beat this s*** and get next to you. We gon’ raise our families and become the kings that we supposed to be,” Combs added.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both West and Combs for comment.

West, who is embroiled in several controversies of his own, has been a fervant supporter of Combs, who has since been hit with a string of additional lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sexual abuse and harassment following his initial September arrest.

Earlier this week, the “Flashing Lights” rapper released a new song featuring Combs and his eldest daughter, North.

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has reportedly threatened to take legal action against him for going against her wishes and releasing the song.