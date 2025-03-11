Kanye West’s KKK Instagram post removed weeks after antisemitic rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has faced yet another social media reprimand after Instagram removed his latest post for violating community guidelines.

On Sunday, the “Heartless” rapper, 47, shared a photo of a person dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, wearing white robes and a pointed hood.

“Outfit of the day,” he wrote in the caption. Within hours, West revealed that the post had been taken down from the platform.

“WOW INSTAGRAM TOOK MY POST DOWN,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, alongside a screenshot of his empty Instagram profile, as well as a screenshot of a message from Instagram informing him that the photo had been removed.

According to Instagram, posts that are deemed “credible threats of violence, hate speech and the targeting of private individuals” will be removed as “we do not allow attacks or abuse based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability or disease.”

This latest controversy comes weeks after a string of antisemitic posts were shared from West’s X account. “I love Hitler. Now what b****es,” read one post, while another said: “Im a Nazi [sic].”

open image in gallery Kanye West's recent Instagram post of a person in a Ku Klux Klan outfit was removed for violating community guidelines ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

West later thanked Elon Musk for allowing him to “vent” before deactivating his X account.

“I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent,” he wrote. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night.”

open image in gallery Kanye West's expressed his frustration over Instagram’s decision, writing: ‘WOW INSTAGRAM TOOK MY POST DOWN’ ( Kanye West on X )

He then returned to X the following week to further thank Adam Sandler “for the love” after the comedian made an apparent nod to West during his SNL50: The Homecoming Concert performance.

It appears the Grammy-winning artist has once again deleted his X account, as it is no longer searchable on the platform at the time of writing.

West has a history of making offensive and antisemitic remarks. In 2022, he was infamously dropped by several brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga, following a string of antisemitic comments he made.

He eventually issued an apology to the “Jewish community” for his remarks, vowing that he was committed to “learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.” However, he has only continued to spread more antisemitic rhetoric.

Last month, he tried selling T-shirts featuring swastikas on his online website. His e-commerce website was swiftly deactivated by Shopify — the back-end platform that hosts his Yeezy.com website — because “the merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms,” according to a Shopify spokesperson.