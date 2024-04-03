Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton called out federal agents for “excessive use of force” against her sons.

Justin and Christian Combs (aged 30 and 26, respectively) were handcuffed by Homeland Security during the raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion last week.

The music mogul’s homes in LA and Miami were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation against the rapper.

Diddy, 54, who has not been formally charged or accused by federal prosecutors of any crime, described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force” and insisted he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday (2 April), Hylton, 54, shared footage from the raid alongside a statement promising to “fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource”.

She wrote: “The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable. If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression. The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!

“Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

She continued: “I have retained Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman to represent my son and he is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant.”

Lichtman did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Who is Diddy’s ex, Misa Hylton?

Fashion designer Hylton started dating Diddy in the early 1990s. They welcomed their only child, Justin, on 30 December, 1993 – the rapper’s first biological child.

The pair broke up shortly after Justin’s birth but appear to have remained close – Hylton attended Diddy’s 50th birthday party in 2019.

Justin Dior Combs (left) and Misa Hylton in 2018 (Getty Images for Nordstrom)

Last year, she appeared to criticise Diddy’s parenting after Justin was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for a DUI.

On her Instagram Story, Hylton wrote “this [is] where the buck stops” for her after “sit[ting] around for years and act[ing] like there isn’t anything wrong with you.”

“How [do] you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company,” Hylton wrote, referencing Diddy’s racism dispute with spirits giant Diageo. “Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES.”

The two appeared to patch things up, though, with Diddy responding to a later comment from Hylton on Instagram: “I love you queen. Stay in the light.”

Hylton also shares a son and daughter with ex-husband Jojo Brim.

Who are Diddy’s other children?

Combs is a father to seven children in total.

From his 13-year on-again, off-again relationship with model and actor Kimberly Porter, he shares four children.

Diddy with Kim Porter and their twin daughters in 2007 (Getty Images)

He raised and adopted Quincy (born 1991), Porter’s son from a previous relationship with singer-producer Al B. Sure! Together, they had a son, Christian, born 1998, and twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, born 2006.

Porter died unexpectedly in November 2018 after contracting a form of pneumonia.

Five months before the birth of his twins, Combs had a daughter, Chance, born to Sarah Chapman, who had been a friend of Diddy’s for years. Diddy and Chapman are still in communication as co-parents to Chance, according to People magazine.

Combs’ seventh child, Love, was born on 15 October, 2022, a daughter. Her mother is Dana Tran – a cybersecurity professional, industrial specialist and model.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”