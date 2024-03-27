Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs doubles down on innocence as his alleged ‘drug mule’ is arrested: Updates
The rapper claimed federal agents used ‘excessive force’ while searching his homes in LA and Miami
Sean “Diddy” Combs has broken his silence to deny all wrongdoing after federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.
In a statement through his lawyer, Diddy called the raids a “gross overuse of military-level force” for which there was “no excuse” and insisted he is innocent.
“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” attorney Aaron Dyers said. “Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”
The raids come after Diddy has faced accusations of sexual abuse from multiple alleged victims in a series of lawsuits in recent months.
Also this week, a man police have described as Diddy’s “drug mule” – Brendan Paul, 25 – was arrested by federal agents in a Miami airport while he was allegedly carrying “contraband inside of his personal travel bags”. His arrest came the same day as the searched on Diddy’s homes. Mr Paul was named in a lawsuit in February brought by music producer Rodney Jones, alleging that Diddy sexually assaulted him and forced him to have sex with prostitutes.
The billionaire rapper is facing four lawsuits alleging sex trafficking and abuse
Federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami as he faces a string of accusations, reports Andrea Cavallier
The raids on the homes in Los Angeles and Miami were carried out by US Homeland Security agents