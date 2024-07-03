Diddy sued by porn star who says he sex trafficked her at his famous ‘white parties’

Support truly

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by a woman who was employed at his famous annual Labor Day “white party,” who alleges she was expected to take narcotics and have sex with guests.

Adria English, who filed the lawsuit on Wednesday (July 3), claims that she was first employed by Combs in 2004 and was “groomed... into sex trafficking over time.”

In response to the new filing, Jonathan Davis, Combs’s attorney told The Independent: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

It is the tenth lawsuit to be filed against the embattled music mogul since last November. Combs, 54, has strongly denied all of the allegations against him so far.

As Fox News and TMZ report, English is a former porn star who states in the legal documents that her first year working at Combs’s celeb-packed party in Miami “had no sinister intent or requirements for physical sexual contact and seemed to be a legitimate employment opportunity.”

Therefore, when she was invited back to work the following year “she accepted the employment opportunity.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Los Angeles in 2018 ( 2018 Invision )

However, she says that around the third party she worked at Diddy “demanded” that she “begin engaging in vaginal sexual intercourse with guests, as they had learned about her past in adult entertainment and used it forcefully to coerce Plaintiff into sex work.”

She goes on to state that her memories of some details are hazy due to the fact she was expected to consume “copious amounts of alcohol” and “illicit narcotics.” However, the documents add that “the encounters Plaintiff was forced to endure were so excruciating that Plaintiff remembers them as they still haunt her to this day.”

English is suing Diddy and three of his associates, seeking unspecified damages.

In March, homes belonging to Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The rapper has not been formally charged or accused by federal prosecutors of any crime.

The sudden raids came as the music mogul – who is credited with helping launch the careers of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J Blige and Usher – faced a string of varying accusations, including sexual assault.

In May, CNN aired security footage of Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016. Captured from multiple angles, the video shows Combs in a towel chasing Ventura down the hallway, before attacking her near the elevators.

Combs subsequently shared an apology video on Instagram saying his behavior was “inexcusable” and that he took “full responsibility for his actions in the video.”

Alleged victims of Combs are expected to appear in front of a federal grand jury, signalling possible criminal charges.