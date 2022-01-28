Argentine singer Diego Verdaguer has died at the age of 70, his family has said.

The revered musician died on Friday (28 January) of complications from Covid-19 at a Los Angeles hospital, according to a report by Agencia EFE.

His family confirmed the news of his death in an official statement on Instagram.

“It’s with absolute sadness that we inform all of his fans and friends that our beloved Diego left his beautiful body today, to continue his journey and creativity in another form of eternal life,” it read.

“His entire family is submerged in this pain, which is why we appreciate for your understanding in these difficult times.”

Verdaguer made his name with a string of hit songs including “Volvere”, “Corazón de Papel”, “Ladrona”, “Tonta”, and “Voy a Conquistarte”.

In 2009, Verdaguer was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2009 for his album Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas, his first release after a 10-year absence.

A follow-up, Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas 2, was also nominated for Best Ranchero Album in 2015.

Verdaguer was married to Argentine singer Amanda Miguel, who performed with him in the 1970s as part of his group Mediterráneo before enjoying a successful solo career in the 1980s.

In 2018, Verdaguer and Miguel embarked on a joint tour of the US, and were joined on stage by their daughter, Ana Victoria, for 10 dates.