Doja Cat apologises for earlier claims of quitting music

‘I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,’ rapper tweeted

Inga Parkel
Monday 28 March 2022 16:11
Doja Cat has apologised for an earlier series of tweets in which she said she was “quitting” music.

The rapper – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – cancelled her Tuesday (22 March) show at the Asunciónico festival due to weather warnings.

When Dlamini didn’t meet fans at her hotel afterwards, they expressed their disappointment claiming she “ignored” her time in Brazil and didn’t show enough love to their country.

In a tweet on Thursday (24 March), she responded to the backlash, saying: “I’m not sorry.”

She followed up with another, writing: “i f***in quit i can’t wait to f***ing disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me.”

However, on Sunday (27 March), Dlamini took back her previous promise to quit and tweeted an apology to fans.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she wrote.

“I do owe people s**t. I owe a lot.”

Dlamini continued in a subsequent tweet: “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

