A man was arrested at a Doja Cat concert in the US after making a bomb threat in order to jump the queue.

Fans had been queuing for more than 12 hours on Saturday to see the rapper perform a free show at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship today (Monday 10 January).

Around 5pm, a man who wanted to move forward in the queue told people around him that he had a bomb or explosive device in his rucksack, the Indianopolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the Indianapolis Star.

The rucksack turned out to be clean. The man, who had unrelated outstanding warrants and was arrested for those, is currently in custody.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgement and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the publication.

“Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

The IMPD said the investigation into the bomb threat is still ongoing.

Doja Cat’s performance was slightly delayed as a result of the threat, but eventually continued as planned.

However, it was not without incident, as she was forced to halt her band after a fight broke out over a pair of drumsticks she tossed into the crowd.

“Listen, no fighting. I don't want to see that, I don't want to see that at all. I care about you, and it's way too cold out here for that,” she told fans.

Doja Cat is nominated for eight awards at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, which has been postponed due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus currently surging in the US.