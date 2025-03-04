Doja Cat speaks out after backlash to Oscars performance of James Bond classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doja Cat has spoken out amid criticism of her performance at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The rapper and singer was among the stars who sang a medley of James Bond theme songs during this year’s ceremony, along with British artist RAYE and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Doja, real name Amala Dlamini, performed a rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever”, originally recorded by Welsh legend Shirley Bassey for the 1971 film of the same name.

After some viewers apparently complained that Doja had struggled to hit the big notes on the song, she shared a statement on Instagram explaining that “the nerves got to me”.

“Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me,” she said. “I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me.

“I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself.”

Calling the song a “classic”, the 29-year-old said she put “a lot of work” into her arrangement but “a bitch hit some flats”.

“I can’t wait to do something like that again,” she said. “What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye.”

Posting in the comments section, singer RAYE, with whom Doja collaborated along with Lisa on their new single “Born Again”, wrote: “I’m very proud of you.”

Doja Cat performing at the 2025 Oscars

Doja also shouted out her fellow artists: “ALL the girls chewed down last night God bless them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone.”

Most of the criticism of Doja’s performance seemed to stem from confusion as to why so much time was dedicated to James Bond during this year’s ceremony.

The segment, which also included a dance performance by actor Margaret Qualley, prompted some fans to predict that former 007 actor Daniel Craig’s successor was about to be announced, after Amazon acquired the rights to the famous spy franchise.

They were sorely disappointed when this turned out not to be the case, as others said more focus should have been spent on remembering late director David Lynch.

“His influence on the films celebrated on Oscar night is undeniable, in ways small and large – the way he could render ordinary life as a fairytale (hello, wrote The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey.

“Lynch’s spirit was in that room, and so for his legacy to barely receive a squeak of recognition flew in the face of a ceremony otherwise centred around the dignity of artistry and craft.”