Dolly Parton has had her say on the row between Damon Albarn and Taylor Swift, after the Blur frontman claimed the Folklore artist didn’t write her own songs.

Earlier this week, Albarn became embroiled in controversy and was promptly criticised over his remarks to the Los Angeles Times, in which he contrasted Swift unfavourably to Billie Eilish and her producer/co-writer brother, Finneas.

Swift quickly replied on Twitter, saying to the Blur and Gorillaz frontman: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn subsequently apologised for his comments, saying: “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Parton has now reasserted her view that Swift is a “great writer”.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Parton said: “When you co-write a song, you work just as hard. Sometimes you work harder with a co-writer because you want to be sure to do your part.”

Parton also said it was “magnificent” that Swift was not afraid to call out her critics and detractors in public.

(Getty Images)

In the same interview, the “Jolene” singer also offered her take on Britney Spears, who was recently released from the conservatorship that had overseen her life and affairs since 2008.

“I don’t like to judge other people and their problems, but when all that stuff that happens, like with Britney Spears — when they get [wrapped up in] controversy like that, you have to kind of stand up for yourself,” Parton said.

Parton recently announced a new album entitled Run, Rose, Run. The album will accompany the release of her novel of the same name.