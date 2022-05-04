Dolly Parton has addressed her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame win, assuring her fans she will accept the honour.

The musician’s win comes after she initially bowed out of the nomination process, saying she felt she hadn’t “earned that right”.

However, last month, the “Jolene” singer reversed her withdrawal, explaining that she had originally believed “that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music”.

Despite this, the music star’s fans remained concerned that she would backtrack and turn the honour down.

Fortunately, Parton wrote on Instagram on Wedneday (4 May): “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully.

“Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Dolly Parton has ‘accepted’ her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame win (Instagram )

She added: “I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honour.”

Other musicians to be announced as winners include Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Pat Benatar.

They were voted for by a nominating committee made up of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals, and will all be inducted on 5 November.

The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.