Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie are among the artists who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

They will be joined by Duran Duran, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, and Pat Benatar, all of which have been selected as inductees in the performer category of this year’s Hall of Fame.

While heavy metal band Judas Priest has been selected in the non-performer category for musical excellence, alongside songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Other artists who were on the ballot, but didn’t make the final cut include Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Dionne Warwick, MC5, New York Dolls, Devo, Fela Kuti, and Rage Against the Machine.

The winners, who were announced on Wednesday (4 May), each “had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll,” Rock Hall’s chairman John Sykes said in a statement.

The honorees were voted on by a nominating committee made up of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals.

Parton’s win comes after she initially bowed out of the nomination citing her belief that she hadn’t “earned that right”.

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Getty Images)

However, last month, the “Jolene” singer reversed her withdrawal, explaining that she had originally believed “that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music”.

The ceremony is expected to take place on 5 November at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.