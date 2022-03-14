Dolly Parton has removed herself as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she does not feel she has “earned” recognition by the museum.

The country music star, who recently released new album Run Rose Run, was among the artists nominated this year.

Other nominees include Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Carly Simon and Beck, all of whom are still on the longlist for the Rock Hall.

Fans are able to vote for their favourites until 29 April, with the inductees announced in May.

On Monday (14 March), Parton shared a statement to Twitter explaining that she would be withdrawing from the race.

“Dolly here!” Parton wrote. “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

She added: “My husband is a total rock’n’roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Good luck!”

Despite the name of the museum, a number of artists outside of the rock genre have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including stars of disco, pop, and country. Johnny Cash was inducted in 1992.

Parton has previously declined various other honours including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was offered to her twice by the Trump administration.

In 2021, she also turned down the suggestion to build a statue of her outside the Tennessee Capitol, believing it to be inappropriate.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” she said. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

Parton pledged to “continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud”.