‘I miss her dearly’: Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘sister, friend’ Loretta Lynn
County music icon died aged 90 after a decades-long career
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the “wonderful talent” Loretta Lynn, following the country music icon’s death aged 90.
The family of the US artist shared a statement on social media announcing that Lynn had died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday 4 October.
Veteran country singer Parton said she considered Lynn her sister and that she would miss her “dearly”.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta.
“We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace”.
Parton’s sister and fellow singer Stella Parton also shared a tribute, writing from her Twitter account: “My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing.
“I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel.”
Just a few days before her death, Lynn had shared a throwback of her and Dolly Parton harmonising on a while appearing on Dolly’s ABC variety show in 1988.
“It’s been fun watching this throwback make the rounds right now,” she tweeted. “Dolly Parton and I always have a great time together!”
Known for her songs about family struggle, philandering husbands, divorce, sex and birth control, Lynn released a string of hits during her career including “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough”.
In 1980 she gained wider fame upon the release of the musical film Coal Miner’s Daughter, based on her 1976 biography of the same name. Actor Sissy Spacek received an Oscar for her portrayal of the country music star, while the film was also nominated for Best Picture.
