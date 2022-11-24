Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dolly Parton shares sweet birthday tribute embracing goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Cyrus turned 30 on Wednesday 23 November

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 24 November 2022 15:45
Comments
Miley Cyrus gives shout out to 'my godmother' Dolly Parton on SNL

Dolly Parton has shared a birthday tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (23 November).

In honour of the milestone, the singer’s godmother, country music legend Parton, shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Miley Cyrus!” Parton, 76, wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and bring in the new year!!”

In the photos, Cyrus and Parton can be seen grinning and embracing one another, while wearing glamorous outfits. They are surrounded by streamers, as well as gold and silver balloons on the ground.

Recommended

The pictures are from a recent photoshoot to promote their forthcoming appearance on NBC in December.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Parton will be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which returns for the second time on 31 December.

The programme will feature a line-up of special musical guests who are yet to be announced. It will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Last year, Parton was listed on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the year.

Recommended

Cyrus wrote the profile for her godmother, calling the “Jolene” singer the “definition of humanitarian”.

"Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career – she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian,” wrote Cyrus.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in