Dolly Parton shares sweet birthday tribute embracing goddaughter Miley Cyrus
Cyrus turned 30 on Wednesday 23 November
Dolly Parton has shared a birthday tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.
Cyrus celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (23 November).
In honour of the milestone, the singer’s godmother, country music legend Parton, shared a photo of the two together on Instagram.
“Happy birthday Miley Cyrus!” Parton, 76, wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to celebrate with you and bring in the new year!!”
In the photos, Cyrus and Parton can be seen grinning and embracing one another, while wearing glamorous outfits. They are surrounded by streamers, as well as gold and silver balloons on the ground.
The pictures are from a recent photoshoot to promote their forthcoming appearance on NBC in December.
Earlier this week, NBC announced that Parton will be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which returns for the second time on 31 December.
The programme will feature a line-up of special musical guests who are yet to be announced. It will be produced by Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.
Last year, Parton was listed on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the year.
Cyrus wrote the profile for her godmother, calling the “Jolene” singer the “definition of humanitarian”.
"Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career – she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian,” wrote Cyrus.
