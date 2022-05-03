Dolly Parton pays tribute to Naomi Judd: ‘Just know that I will always love you’

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to fellow country music artist Naomi Judd, who died over the weekend.

Parton took to Instagram to share her condolences, writing that she was “shocked” to hear of Judd’s passing.

“Naomi and I were close. We were very similar,” explained Parton, 76. “We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, make up and music.”

“I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi,” she continued, writing of Naomi and her two daughters, who are also singers. “They’ve always been like sisters to me.”

Yesterday (1 May) Naomi Judd was represented by her daughters at her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The country music star died at the age of 76 on Saturday (30 April). Wynonna, who formed one half of the singing duo The Judds with her mother, was joined by her younger sister Ashley at the ceremony.

Parton added: “Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday. I am so sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you.”

Born in Kentucky, Naomi started out as a nurse before she and Wynonna began performing together as The Judds in the early 1980s.

They went on to win five Grammys and had 14 Number One songs including popular country music hits “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Why Not Me”.

After three decades of performing, the mother-daughter group bowed out of the spotlight in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis.

In 2011, they made a comeback with a Farewell Tour before reuniting last month at the CMT Music Awards.

Naomi leaves behind her two daughters and husband of 32 years.