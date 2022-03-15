Fans are praising Dolly Parton for “respectfully” bowing out as a nominee for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she does not feel she has “earned” the recognition by the museum.

On Monday (14 March), the 76-year-old singer shared a statement on Twitter explaining she would be withdrawing from the race.

Parton wrote: “Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

“I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!” she added.

Ever since Parton’s announcement, fans have applauded her for her “classy” move.

American professional wrestler Chris Jericho wrote: “Dolly is the absolute best!!! Hey [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame], Please learn something from her classy gesture…”

Another fan added: “Holy crunk! I tell you, DollyParton is the epitome of class and grace. She might not consider herself a saint, but she has to be mighty close. Rock on/country on/pop on, Ms Dolly.”

Journalist Benjamin Ryan wrote: “Oh, Dolly Parton, why are you so divine? Let me count the ways...”

Another fan wrote: “You rock Dolly! I wish more artists understood this and the hall definitely should! I guess this is what separates you from the rest, you truly are one of kind! I will honestly say I’ve never been a huge fan of country, but I’ve always been a fan of you just because your you!”

Apart from Parton, other nominees include Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and Beck, all of whom are still on the longlist for the Rock Hall.

Fans are able to vote for their favourites until 29 April, with the inductees announced in May.

Parton has previously declined various other honours including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was offered to her twice by the Trump administration.

In 2021, she also turned down the suggestion to build a statue of her outside the Tennessee Capitol, believing it to be inappropriate.