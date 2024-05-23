Dolly Parton reveals secret orchestra concert project and eyes world tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dolly Parton has announced she’s been working on a new orchestra led show called Threads: My Songs in Symphony.

The country singer, 78, revealed the concert will follow the story of her life and will feature arrangements of her most popular songs by conductor David Hamilton.

Threads: My Songs in Symphony, will take place in Nashville next March, with Parton hoping to tour the show globally after initial performances in the United States.

In a statement announcing the project, Parton said: “I’m just so excited to share my songs and the stories behind them in this beautiful new way.

“Threads: My Songs in Symphony is like a journey through the heartstrings of my life. I hope we can take it far and wide to symphony orchestras everywhere!”

Parton’s biggest hits will be performed by the Grammy winning Nashville Symphony orchestra for the first performances of Threads: My Songs in Symphony.

Other notable orchestras from various cities are expected to learn and perform Hamilton’s arrangements when the project tours other locations across the globe.

Dolly Parton has announced she’s been working on a new orchestra led show ( Getty Images )

Parton is not confirmed to sing at the “multimedia” Threads: My Songs in Symphony shows. However, she will appear on screen and special guest singers and musicians have been promised.

It comes after Parton paid tribute to her friend and 9 to 5 co-star Dabney Coleman following his death at the age of 92 this week.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Emmy-winning comedy actor, who died on 16 May, had credits in over 60 films and TV programmes, including the Dustin Hoffman cross-dressing comedy Tootsie, and the TV comedy Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

In a message on X/Twitter, Parton shared a message in honour of Coleman, whom she remembered as a “dear friend”.

Dabney Coleman and Dolly Parton in ‘9 to 5’ ( 20TH CENTURY FOX )

“Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend,” she wrote. “He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5.

“He was funny, deep and smart. We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly as many people will.”

The actor’s death on Thursday (16 May) was confirmed by his daughter, Quincy Coleman.

“My father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely in his home on Thursday 16 May 2024 at 1:50 pm,” she said in a statement.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. As he lived, he moved through this final act of life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”

She continued: “A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy... eternally.”