Dominic Fike and Zendaya release ‘Elliot’s Song’ from Euphoria season 2 finale

Dominic Fike has officially released the song he performed in HBO’s hit show Euphoria.

The musician and actor joined the cast of the popular drama series as Elliot, who befriends Zendaya’s character Rue and her girlfriend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), in season two.

In the season finale, which aired at the end of February, Elliot performs an original song to Rue, which he dedicates to her.

The touching scene showed Elliot apologising to Rue for exacerbating her addiction issues, with the pair having taken drugs together multiple times.

As part of this apology, he sings a song he wrote for her, accompanying himself on guitar.

Included in the lyrics are the lines: “Us against the world/ Just a couple sinner's makin' fun of hell/ If I keep you here/ I'll only be doing this for myself.”

“Elliot’s Song”, now released to streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, was written by Fike and Zendaya, and produced by series composer Labrinth. Zendaya can also be heard on backing vocals in the recorded version.

The track will be featured on the forthcoming Euphoria score album, released via Sony / Columbia.

Fans of the show had a mixed reaction to the minutes-long interlude during the episode, where the song was featured. Some complained that it was “unnecessary” while others made fun of the scene’s length.

Fike later responded to the viral memes shared on social media poking fun of the moment.

