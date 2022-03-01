Dominic Fike responds to the viral Euphoria memes about his singing: ‘I am humbled’

Euphoria star Dominic Fike has responded to the viral memes about his musical moment in the season two finale.

The actor and recording artist joined the cast of the HBO drama for its second season.

His character, Elliot, made friends with Rue (played by Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). However, this relationship contributed to Rue’s addiction issues, as they spent most of their time doing drugs together.

In the final episode of season two, Elliot met up with a newly sober Rue and apologised to her for his part in her drug use.

As part of this apology, he sang a song he wrote for her, accompanying himself on guitar.

However, fans of the show had a mixed review of this minutes-long interlude during the episode. Some complained that it was “unnecessary” while others made fun of the scene’s length.

Dominic Fike says he’s ‘humbled’ by the Euphoria memes (Instagram / Dominic Fike)

Seeing the responses, Fike reacted on his Instagram Stories by posting a selection of his favourite memes and tweets.

Some of the jokes likened the moment to a scene from Glee, as well as the Disney Channel Original film Camp Rock.

After a final repost of a video that compared him to Ariana Grande, Fike shared a close-up image of his face with a short caption.

“The internet remains undefeated,” he wrote. “I am humbled.”

Read The Independent’s review of Euphoria’s season two finale here.