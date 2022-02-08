Zendaya has spoken out in defence of Euphoria after it was criticised by the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programme.

The former Disney Channel actor stars in HBO’s teen drama series as Rue, a teenage drug addict struggling to keep clean after leaving rehab.

The show presents an unflinching and explicit image of addiction, but while some have praised the show for doing so, others have criticised it.

Last month, a representative for DARE told TMZ that Euphoria “chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviours as common and widespread in today’s world”.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the airing of Sunday (6 February) night’s episode – which was branded one of the season’s most difficult so far by fans – Zendaya said that the show had never tried to set examples about drug abuse.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” the 25-year-old said.

“If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

Zendaya in ‘Euphoria' (HBO)

She continued: “I’ve had a lot of people reach out and find so many parallels from all ages, all walks of life. So many parallels with Rue and her story and Rue means a lot to them in a way that I can understand, but also maybe in a way that I could never understand, and that means that means the most to all of us.”

Just hours before season two began last month, Zendaya issued a trigger warning to her fans, saying: “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

You can read The Independent’s review of Euphoria episode five here.

New episodes of Euphoria are released on weekly on Sky Atlantic in the UK and HBO in the US.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.