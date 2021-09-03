Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived on all streaming platforms, after its initial announcement over a year ago.

The tracklist consists of 21 songs featuring appearances from artists including Giveon, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi.

In addition to the already listed features, the first track “Champagne Poetry” samples the Beatles’ “Michelle” and credits John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers.

The second track offers a vocal cameo by Nicki Minaj, while the third track “Love All” opens with a sample from Notorious BIG’s “Life After Death Intro” and features verses by Jay-Z.

The track “TSU” also features R Kelly credited as a composer/lyricist.

The producers of the album include Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz, and Nineteen85.

Last week, Drake teased the release date of his album with an ESPN promo, which came out during his reignited quarrel with Kanye West.

In the past few days, billboards have been spotted around New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles containing lyrics from Certified Lover Boy.