Drake has diamond necklace made to honour the 42 times he nearly proposed

Drake has a new diamond necklace made entirely from engagement rings that he never proposed with.

The piece, entitled “Previous Engagements” has been made to honour “all the times he thought about it but never did”.

The “Hotline Bling” singer has commissioned the necklace to be made by Alex Moss in New York.

It contains a total of 42 engagement rings and 351.38 carats in diamonds.

The US jeweller posted a video on their Instagram page showing the new piece, which a narration described as “a true wonder of the jewellery world”.

It continued: “Bordering the impossible, an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suite perfection.”

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carrots diamond mounted in 18k white gold, each stone meticulously set utilising the eagle core technique.”

“Previous Engagements, for all the times he thought about it but never did,” the narration added.

Drake has not yet commented on the necklace or given any hint to who the diamonds were originally bought for.

‘Previous Engagements, for all the times he thought about it but never did,’ the narration added. (@alexmoss)

Fans online have been reacting to the extravagant necklace.

“The most disturbing thing about the Drake necklace is that he named it. If your jewelry has its own album title your taxes are too low,” wrote one shocked viewer on Twitter.

“Drake having a 42 diamond necklace for the 42 times he’s wanted to propose is crazy,” another wrote, adding “I don’t think I’ve even had 42 conversations I’ve enjoyed in my life much less people much less loves.”

“That Drake necklace is unhinged but boy is the bitch beautiful. every 42 of them would’ve been happy,” tweeted someone else.

“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you’ve ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude,” said another.