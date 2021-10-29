Drake weighs in after Snoop Dogg says feud with Eminem is over

Days after Snoop Dogg revealed that he apologised to Eminem and ended their feud, Drake has weighed in and showed appreciation for both the artists on social media.

On Thursday (28 October), the Canadian artist paid homage to both Snoop Dogg and Eminem by posting separate photographs of the rappers on his Instagram profile.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the “Girls Want Girls” rapper was apparently revisiting archival footage from the Up In Smoke Tour, that travelled across North America for three months in 2000.

The line-up of the tour included Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dr Dre, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Devin The Dude, and Westside Connection among others.

Posting a photo of Eminem, Drake wrote: “Man this guy is under-appreciated.”

Drake appreciates Eminem and Snoop Dogg (Drake/Instagram)

In the caption of Snoop Dogg’s image, Drake referred to the rapper as his uncle and called him “too raw.”

Snoop Dogg and Eminem were embroiled in a feud in 2020, which was apparently sparked by seemingly dismissive comments made by the “Gin and Juice” rapper.

Snoop said in an interview in July 2020 that he didn’t think Eminem was “one of the top 10 rappers ever”, and claimed that the rapper’s success was largely due to Dr Dre.

In response, Eminem referenced Snoop’s comments on the track “Zeus”, which was released in December 2020.

“As far as squashing beef I‘m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me,” he rapped.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, then suggested he was disappointed with Snoop’s comments, rapping: “Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Man not really, I had dog backwards.”

Addressing the lyrics on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January, Snoop continued: “He said what he said [on “Zeus”], I respect that. We just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club , Snoop admitted that he was wrong to make such a comment about Eminem.

“I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologised to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” he said. “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”