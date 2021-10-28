Snoop Dogg has revealed that he apologised to Eminem after they became embroiled in a feud in 2020.

Reports of a disagreement came after Snoop said in an interview in July 2020 that he didn’t think Eminem was “one of the top 10 rappers ever”, and that the rapper’s success was largely due to Dr Dre.

In response, Eminem referenced Snoop’s comments on the track “Zeus”, which was released in December 2020.

“As far as squashing beef I‘m used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me,” he rapped.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, then suggested he was disappointed with Snoop’s comments, rapping: “Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Man not really, I had dog backwards.”

Addressing the lyrics on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January, Snoop continued: “He said what he said [on “Zeus”], I respect that. We just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

In a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club , Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr admitted that he was wrong to make such a comment about Eminem.

“I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes,” he said. “I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

The 50-year-old rapper added that he “loves” Eminem.

“And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive,” he explained. “We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him.

“But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do, and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other.”

Earlier this year, Eminem also confirmed that his feud with Snoop Dogg is over.

Snoop Dogg is set to join Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.